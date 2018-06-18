How Marilyn Blackmore built Art in the Wilds

When Marilyn Blackmore and her late husband, David, sat down in 2006 to organize an art show in Kane, it was a leap of faith. "We didn't really know what to expect," Blackmore said.

They launched the first Art In The Wilds in 2007. The art show has expanded ever since. Now, the 12th annual Art In The Wilds will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 23-24, in Evergreen Park in Kane.

A total of 40 artists will be displaying and selling various works of art from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, rain or shine. There is no admission charge. Parking is free.

Blackmore said the show has grown each year because of the support from the Kane community — and Kane High School alumni.

Blackmore said 60 artists sought entry into the 2018 show. The judges picked 40, including eight new artists who have not been in the Kane show before, Blackmore said.

She relies on her experience as a local teacher to help run Art In The Wilds like a well-oiled machine.

"I taught first grade for 29 years," Blackmore said with a broad smile. "That's how I learned how to organize."