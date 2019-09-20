Idaho fugitive jumps from window, nabbed in Kane

A fugitive from Idaho who attempted to flee by jumping out a window was captured Thursday evening in Kane.

Brandon Lee Straitiff, 23, was handcuffed and taken by EmergyCare Ambulance to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Kane after he sustained police-fired barbed Taser wounds.

He was treated and released to the custody of Kane Police Chief Heath Boyer and Kane Police Officer Mike Henry.

The Kane policemen along with three members of the state police were involved in the apprehension of Straitiff, who has been visiting the home of his grandmother at 401 Park Ave. at Poplar Street, according to a family member.

The fugitive is the son of Robert Straitiff of Clay Street, Kane. The father was at the scene when police apprehended his son.

According to the father, his son was in a garage facing Poplar Street when police arrived. He said his son apparently climbed to the upper level of the garage and jumped from a small window to the ground below.

Boyer said the defendant was taken into custody “after a brief struggle.” The criminal complaint filed by Henry claims borough and state police went together about 6 p.m. Thursday to arrest the fugitive.