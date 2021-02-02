IU9 basketball records
W-L (Pct.)
Girls
St. Marys 3-0 (1.000), Otto-Eldred 7-1 (.875), Coudersport 7-1 (.875), Elk County Catholic 7-2 (.700), Port Allegany 3-4 (.750), Kane 2-1 (.667), Cameron County 6-4 (.600), Bradford 2-3 (.400), Johnsonburg 1-4 (.250), Northern Potter 1-6 (.143), Smethport 1-9 (.100), Austin 0-3 (.000), Oswayo Valley 0-1 (.000), Ridgway 0-0 (.000). Galeton also competes in IU9 (record incomplete).
Boys
St. Marys 4-0 (1.000), Kane 2-0 (1.000), Elk County Catholic 8-1 (.889), Cameron County 8-1 (.889), Coudersport (.714), Johnsonburg 3-2 (.667), Ridgway 1-1 (.500), Bradford 3-3 (.500), Austin 2-2 (.500), Smethport 2-5 (.286), Northern Potter 1-4 (.250), Oswayo Valley 0-5 (.000), Port Allegany 0-5 (.000), Otto-Eldred 0-7 (.000). Galeton also competes in IU9 (record incomplete).
