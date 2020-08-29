IU9 Varsity fall sports by schools

Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) schools will be meeting Monday to formulate fall Varsity sports schedules for football, volleyball, girl’s tennis and both girls and boys soccer, golf, and cross country. Teams can begin competing Monday, Sept. 14. Girl’s junior high basketball is also a fall sports.

The IU9 counties include Elk, McKean, Cameron, and Potter. Schools include Ridgway, Johnsonburg, St.Marys, Kane, Bradford, Smethport, Port Allegany, Otto-Eldred, Coudersport, Austin, Oswayo Valley, Northern Potter, Galeton, and Cameron County. It appears Private school Elk County Catholic will also be included on the schedules.

Here is a listing of Varsity sports by schools (several teams co-op in various sports). The Ridgway-Johnsonburg co-op includes football (all levels), girls’ soccer, girls’ tennis, and cross country. Each has its own volleyball and Jr. High girls’ basketball teams. Several schools field golfers and runners while not sporting full teams for competition.

Ridgway: football, volleyball, soccer (girls), cross country.

Johnsonburg: volleyball, tennis.

Kane: football, volleyball, soccer, golf, cross country.

St. Marys: football, volleyball, soccer, golf, tennis, cross country.

Bradford: football, volleyball, soccer, golf, tennis, cross country.

Smethport: football, volleyball, golf, cross country.

Coudersport: football, volleyball, soccer (boys), boys golf, cross country.

Port Allegany: football, volleyball, soccer.

Otto-Eldred: football, volleyball, cross country.

Cameron County: football, volleyball, golf, cross country.

Austin: volleyball

Oswayo Valley: volleyball, golf,

Northern Potter: volleyball, cross country

Non-IU9 - Elk County Catholic: football, volleyball, soccer, golf, tennis, cross country.