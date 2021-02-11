IU9/District 9 Basketball Standings
(Games played thru Feb. 20)
IU9 Girls: Coudersport 15-1 (.938), St. Marys 9-2 (.819), Otto-Eldred 12-3 (.800), Cameron County 10-8 (.556), Elk County Catholic 12-5 (.706), Port Allegany 9-4 (.692), Kane 4-5 (.444), Bradford 3-8 (.273), Johnsonburg 2-8 (.200), Northern Potter 2-10 (.167), Smethport 1-13 (.071), Austin 0-3 (.000), Oswayo Valley 0-3 (.000), Ridgway 0-5 (.000).
IU9 Boys: Elk County Catholic 13-3 (.813), Cameron County 13-3 (.813), Johnsonburg 9-3 (.750), Coudersport 9-2 (.818), St. Marys 8-5 (.615), Kane 5-3 (.625), Smethport 7-8 (.467), Bradford 6-7 (.462), Austin 7-6 (.538), Port Allegany 3-8 (.273), Ridgway 4-5 (.444), Northern Potter 4-9 (.308), Otto-Eldred 5-8 (.385), Galeton 0-6 (.000), Oswayo Valley 0-8 (.000).
District 9 Girls
Class A: Coudersport 15-1 (.938), Otto-Eldred12-3 (800), Elk County Catholic 12-5 (.706), Port Allegany 9-4 (.692), Clarion 10-6 (.625), North Clarion 7-5 (.583), Cameron County 10-8 (.556), Union 8-8 (.500), AC-Valley 6-8 (.429), DuBois Central Catholic 6-10 (.375), Venango Catholic 4-10 (.286), Johnsonburg 2-8 (.200), Northern Potter 2-10 (.167), Smethport 1-13 (.071), Forest Area 1-14 (.067), Oswayo Valley 0-3 (.000), Austin 0-3 (.000), Ridgway 0-5 (.000), Sheffield 0-10 (.000).
Class AA: Keystone 13-2 (.867), Brockway 7-5 (.583), Curwensville 5-6 (.455), Kane 4-5 (.444), Clarion-Limestone 6-8 (.429), Cranberry 3-8 (.273).
Class AAA: Punxsutawney 13-0 (1.000), Redbank Valley 11-4 (.733), Karns City 11-6 (.647), Moniteau 11-6 (.647), Brookville 2-11 (.154).
Class AAAA: St. Marys 9-2 (.819), Clearfield 8-8 (.500), Bradford 3-8 (.273).
Class AAAAA: DuBois 6-7 (.462).
District 9 Boys
Class A: Elk County Catholic 13-3 (.813), Cameron County 13-3 (.813), Johnsonburg 9-3 (.750), DuBois Central Catholic 9-6 (.688), Clarion 11-5 (.688), A-C Valley 7-4 (.636), Austin 7-6 (.538), Union 8-7 (.533), Sheffield 7-7 (.500), North Clarion 7-11 (.389), Port Allegany 3-8 (.273), Northern Potter 3-8 (.273), Otto-Eldred 5-8 (.385), Venango Catholic 2-12 (.143), Forest Area 0-10 (.000), Oswayo Valley 0-8 (.000).
Class AA: Karns City 16-1 (.941), Coudersport 9-2 (.818), Keystone 10-3 (.769), Redbank Valley 9-6 (.600), Smethport 7-8 (.467), Ridgway 4-5 (.444), Clarion-Limestone 6-9 (.400), Curwensville 3-8 (.273), Brockway 2-9 (.182), Cranberry 1-8 (.111).
Class AAA: Brookville 14-1 (.933), Kane 5-3 (.625), Moniteau 7-10 (.412).
Class AAAA: Clearfield 15-5 (.750), St. Marys 8-5 (.615), Bradford 6-7 (.462), Punxsutawney 3-8 (.273).
Class AAAAA: DuBois 11-5 (.688).
