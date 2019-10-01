Jodi Yasurek is new secretary-treasurer in Wetmore
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
KANE, PA
Jodi Yasurek has started work this week as the new part-time secretary-treasurer for Wetmore Township.
She is replacing Elaine Bodistow, who has held the part-time position for about 20 years. Bodistow is retiring as secretary-treasurer, but will continue in her elected position as a township supervisor.
As secretary-treasurer, Yasurek will be working 25 hours per week at a starting pay of $11.91 per hour.
