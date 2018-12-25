John Gentilman estate aids Kane scouts

The estate of the late John "G" Gentilman of Kane has provided $2,000 for Kane Girls Scouts and $2,000 for Kane Boy Scouts. Taking part in the allocation presentation are, left to right: Michael Pasquarett of Carlisle, the executor of the estate; Jennifer Asel, director of the Girls Scouts Service Unit in Kane; Dennis Galvin, scoutmaster for Troop 427 who accepted the aid for two local Boy Scouts troops and one Cub Scouts pack; and Ruth Gentilman Peterson of Kane. Pasquarett and Peterson are cousins of "G," who died in 2017.