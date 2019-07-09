Johnsonburg's Brick Block declared off-limits to everyone

Alfred J. Maletto III, Johnsonburg Borough Council President, and Johnsonburg Police Chief John Clopp had a message to deliver at Monday evening’s Borough Council Meeting: the Brick Block is now off-limits to everyone.

"The building has been declared unfit for human habitation and anyone entering there is subject to arrest for trespassing." said Maletto. "We have given the residents now over a week of extra time to move their belongings elsewhere, and out of the 14 apartments 6 remain occupied with one apartment still highly resistant to being relocated."