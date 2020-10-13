Johnson's goal lifts Lady Wolves over Ridgway

Macie Johnson scored the game’s only goal 15:17 into the second half to give the Lady Wolves a 1-0 win over Ridgway Tuesday afternoon. The victory improved the Kane girls to 2-7-2 – both wins have been against the Lady Elkers. Ridgway is 0-9-1. The two teams tied 1-1 on Sept. 24.

“The girls played good today. The last couple games (11-0 loss to Bradford, 3-0 to Port Allegany) have been rough. We worked on a few things and the girls did well. We have some injuries and that makes it tough to give the girls a rest during the games so I give them credit for getting the job done today,” said Lady Wolves head coach Meredith Buhl.

Ridgway head coach Greg Maddalena felt it would be a close game. “I know it was going to be competitive. I figured it might be a one to nothing score. It just happened that they got the goal,” he said.

Johnson eluded two Lady Elkers to get an angled shot off that just got by goalie Megan Rohr. “She was working hard leading up to that play and saw the opening and finished,” Buhl said of the winner. “She just got by our defense and made a nice play. It was a tricky shot,” Maddalena said.

The Lady Wolves travel to Bradford Thursday to face the Lady Owls who won in Kane 11-0 on Oct. 7. They finish the season at St. Marys Oct. 21. It’s a tough task to finish the season. “As long as they play hard I’ll be happy. It’s all I can ask,” Buhl said.

The Ridgway girls have three shots at a first win. They will host Port Allegany/Smethport (7 p.m.) under the lights in Johnsonburg Thursday then travel to Elk County Catholic on Oct. 20 before hosting Port the next day in Ridgway. The Lady Gators won the only meeting between the two teams 1-0 on a penalty kick on Sept. 28 on the road. “We’ll see what happens, these last few games. They’re going to be competitive and I think the girls are going to give everything they have to get a ‘W’,” Maddalena said.