Judy Kessler back as Lady Wolves head coach

As the long time Lady Wolves head volleyball coach Judy Kessler earned over 500 victories. She is returning to the role after stepping down during her final year of teaching (2019-2020). She did assist the program guided by Kelly Johnson last season. Johnson will serve as a voluntary assistant for the upcoming season.

While “officially” retired Kessler is currently working in the Kane Area School District (KASD) through next week and then will fill in at Smethport for six weeks. The school began classes on Tuesday. She talked about the decision to return during a phone interview Wednesday. She spent 37 years subbing and teaching and 30-plus coaching in Kane.

“I thought in my last year of teaching I would sort of get away from sports and be happy about it. About a week into the season I realized it was kind of a mistake. I’ve done volleyball for so long and softball since its inception and I’m very sports-oriented so I really missed it. I missed making all the decisions of coaching. Kelly did a great job last year. They had a great season. When I knew she wasn’t going to keep it this year I jumped right back on it. I’m glad I was able to get it back. We should have a pretty good season,” said Kessler. The Lady Wolves lost a tough District 9 Class AA championship game to Brookville while finishing 12-6 last season.

The long-time head coach is thrilled the PIAA and KASD have approved playing the fall sports seasons. On Aug. 24 The PIAA endorsed schools competing upon approval of individual school districts. This came after it announced a two-week delay to the start of the seasons on Aug. 7, a day after Governor Wolf and the State Department of Health recommended but did not mandate that K-12 sports be delayed until January 2022.

“It’s a fantastic thing. Our main goal was to get the kids the opportunity to play,” Kessler said while praising the efforts of KASD. “They’re doing everything they can within their power to make all of this stuff work. The way the school day is running and the way things have been going so far so good even though it’s only day two (the school opened Tuesday). They’re doing a bang-up job with everything including sports,” she added.

The Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 (IU9) superintendents released a joint statement on Monday allowing teams to begin competition the week of Sept. 14. It was noted in the release that state guidelines keeping fans from the stands will be followed. The IU9 services public schools in McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter counties.

Kessler discussed the situation. “As sad as it is to maybe not have parents or spectators the fact they get to play is really what matters most,” she said while pointing out the school district is going to do its best to cover events. “We are going to try to live stream so at least parents can watch if we can do that.”

The Lady Wolves have a talented line-up that will be led by six returning seniors who played big roles last season including the 2019 Player of the Year Audri Marconi, Rainee Wright, Emma Ely, Sarri Swanson, Ronnie Costanzo, and Kelsie Alexander. Over 30 girls have been working out in open gyms and conditioning five days a week this month. Kessler also was able to conduct voluntary workouts in June and July when the school board approved the district’s COVID-19 health and safety plan as required by the PIAA.

Kessler feels Marconi will again have a season worthy of District 9 and state honors and feels she has a team of “multi-faceted” athletes. “So many are able to do all three skills and that is so incredibly helpful in volleyball,” the English teacher said. She expects juniors and other up and comers to have “opportunities to contribute” as well. “We have a ton of tall girls which is a big plus,” Kessler added.

The returning Lady Wolves coach said there is a downside to having so many players out for the varsity and JV teams. “I’m going to have to make some cuts. It’s good to have that many girls come out and they’ve all been working so hard. Both teams are going to have to pare down a bit. It’s just not feasible to have so many having to sit on the bench,” she said while touching on the emotional side of the decisions. “It makes us sad. The kids will be upset. They’ve literally spent three solid months of working. Unfortunately, it’s a decision and lesson that are tough.”

New schedules are expected to be announced Thursday or Friday. The IU9 is looking to keep competitions in all sports in its geographical area. Schools in the IU9 include Kane, Johnsonburg, Ridgway, St. Marys, Smethport, Bradford, Port Allegany, Otto-Eldred, Coudersport, Austin, Galeton, Northern Potter, Oswayo Valley, and Cameron County. Private school Elk County Catholic which is not included in the IU9 is expected to be factored in the schedules.

Kessler feels changes may not be a bad thing. “I’m sort of looking forward to a new schedule. I feel like sometimes you get into a schedule rut. It’s been the exact same schedule every year and all that they do is switch the home and away games. We either open with St. Marys at home or away. If we get to play some of the teams in Potter County it will just add to the schedule,” she said adding all tournaments including two in Kane have been canceled due to indoor capacity mandates but feels there is still a possibility for tourney play. “Who knows towards the end of October if there’s an opportunity where they say we can run maybe a four-team tournament or something like that I would be up for it. That of course is going to depend on how we do with COVID and how many people can be in a gym. It’s just great the girls are going to be able to play,” she said.

Kessler will be assisted by Rachel Chamberlain and Johnson along with Rae El Whiteman, and Michelle Costanzo will be volunteer assistants.

Note – more on the Lady Wolves volleyball team and all Kane fall sports (football, soccer, cross country, and golf) will be appearing in upcoming editions.