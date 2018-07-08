Junior all-stars advance to D10 title game: St. Marys beats Elk-McKean 7-6

The St. Marys Junior League all-star baseball team will be playing for the District 10 title after rallying for a 7-6 victory over the Elk-McKean all-stars in the final of the winners bracket on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Park.

Elk-McKean won the coin toss and elected to be the home team. A two-out single by Christian Coudriet in the top of the first gave the team their first base runner of the day, but they were unable to get anything going. Elk-McKean took advantage of a leadoff walk in the home half of the inning to get on the board 1-0.