KAHS Band Camp set to start

Band Camp for the Kane Area High School Marching Band opens Monday at the Kane Middle School athletic field . The first week will be held at the middle school due to construction at the high school and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The band will perform next Thursday, Aug. 9 in the Kennywood Fall Fantasy Parade.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, the band will march in the parade at the Mt. Jewett Swedish Festival.

On Monday, Aug. 13, the band will perform at the McKean County Fair. The Kane Marching Band last year received the first-place honor at the County Fair.