Kane ‘Trick or Treat’ is on Halloween

“Trick or Treat” in Kane will be held this year on Halloween day— Thursday, Oct 31, Kane Mayor Brandy Schimp has announced.

She said costumed children would be going door-to-door between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. “by porchlight invitation.”

“Trick or Treat” last year was held on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. rather than on the actual Halloween date of Wednesday, Oct. 31.

"I know and respect that many enjoyed the event on Saturday last year and I understand why,” the mayor said in a statement. “That being said, with Halloween on a Thursday, the Saturday before seems a bit early. “

The mayor said the time for “Trick or Treat” has been moved to 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. rather than 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.