Kane AD Barner discusses schedules and COVID

It was back to school Monday for the Kane Area School District (KASD) allowing the winter sports teams to head back to practice after a state-mandated shutdown which began Dec. 12 until Monday morning. If all goes well the Wolves basketball team will take to the court Friday night in Otto-Eldred, the Lady Wolves hoop team will host Otto on Jan. 11, and the wrestlers will hit the mats on Jan. 14 at home vs. Cameron County.

Tasked with putting together a schedule is KASD Athletic Director Jason Barner who has been busy making changes over the past few weeks. Not an easy job with the many COVID-19 variables.

“We’re making it work. We’re doing the best we can,” the dedicated AD said via phone on Monday. “The biggest thing is you’re at the mercy of the other schools and what their schedules are going to be, the uncertainty of the PIAA, and the state government. They can put a pause on things at any time and we’ve dealt with that. We also have our school district that has to make tough decisions. There are a lot of things you can’t control,” he said noting it can be “trying.”

As was the case in the fall the Kane teams will be competing in the IU9 Bubble which includes schools from McKean, Elk, Cameron, and Potter counties.

Barner feels all involved are working hard to make a season happen. “We’re all working together. Everyone is trying to help each other to figure out the best way to go about things. We’re blessed in this area to have so many good AD's and people in administration. We have a lot of tenured people who know their way around things. There are a lot of good minds, good strategies, and things are working. It’s the unknown factor that’s tough. I’m not a big ‘what if’ guy but we know we have to plan for everything.”

The Kane AD does his best to keep things running smoothly even with glitches that can pop up unexpectedly.

“I’m an organizational freak. I like to get everything organized as soon as I can but this is kind of like a puzzle where you only have half the pieces. You know how it should go. You keep trying to do it so everybody is on the same page while being at the mercy of the other schools. Sometimes things can change by the minute. We’re all working to put the puzzle together,” Barner said.

He credits everyone in the KASD. “There is a lot that goes into it. A lot of people don’t understand to have a contest at our facility is very involved. But, everyone involved wants the kids to have the best experience possible. We’re lucky in Kane to have the right staff. Everyone is willing to do their part and so far, knock on wood, things are going good.”

Barner praised those behind the scenes as well. “Our custodian staff and our maintenance people have done a great job. There are the ever-changing locker rooms, gymnasiums, and bathrooms. They have to spray everything. They look like Ghost Busters manning those machines. They deserve a lot of credit.”

Another aspect of the job is lining up referees – not easy with so many changes.

“I’ve been in this a long time so I have good relationships with people that I know I can get a hold of. There are lead people that have definitely helped me out. I have other officials helping me find other officials. Those people are awesome to work with. They understand the reality of what’s going on. They have to have flexibility like the rest of us. I’ve been lucky to have people that have helped me out a ton,” said Barner.

With limited capacity due to COVID guidelines, games will be streamed as they were in the fall. Again, Barner gives those involved a huge shout-out.

“I caught myself almost nightly tuning into feeds from where our kids were playing soccer, volleyball, and football. It was nice. My hat’s off to our technology department. They do a fantastic job. They did such a great job with graduation last year and with sports, they make sure all the T’s are crossed and all I’s are dotted. I think in the winter it will be nice for people to watch at home. You don’t have to go out in the weather and you can relax and watch. It’s nice the kids can go back and watch it too. It’s kind of a cool feature.” Chris Niklaus, Mark Candalor, and Jon Carnovale make up the school’s IT department.

Barner enjoys his work as an AD and is happy to do it. For him it’s all about the athletes. “In my mind, that’s why I do this. I tell my wife all the time that the kids only have a four-year high school window to play varsity and a couple of years at the middle school and my job is to try to make it as good an experience and as memorable as I can. I have great memories of when I played and I want these kids to have that. It’s why we’re doing it. We’re trying to get the kids playing.”

Barner feels things are in place to make it a successful 2021 winter sports season.

“All things considered it went pretty well in the fall and we’re looking to do the same. We’re trying to do it the safest way possible. There are a lot of things you have to take into account. I think once we get going we can get some games and matches in to give kids that experience. I know they’re chomping at the bit to play.”

Athletes will be required to wear a mask during the season. Barner discussed the topic. “The kids are making due. It’s not ideal for anybody but the kids and coaches are making it work. They have to so they’re doing it and I give them credit. I haven’t heard much complaining. They all want to play so that’s what they’re doing.”

The Kane AD feels everyone is making the best of the situation and appreciating having an opportunity to play. “The reality is it can be taken away in a second. You might be ready to go but you’re always a phone call away from hearing this school or that school is out and there’s nothing you can do about it. I hope everybody stays healthy and safe but in the grand scheme we’re in the middle of a pandemic and staying safe is the number one thing.”