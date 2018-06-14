During the Kane Alumni Weekend, the annual Pie and Ice Cream Social will be held on Friday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church on Chase and Greeves street in Kane. The event on Alumni Weekend is open to the public.

A Sidewalk Chalk Competition will be held on Saturday, June 23 in Kane. The Friends' Memorial Public Library is sponsoring the event on the Saturday of Alumni Weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the sidewalk beneath the canopy for the former Chestnut Street Elementary School in Kane. The event is open to artists of all ages. There is a fee to enter the competition and a separate fee to cast ballots to determine the winners.

A full schedule of events will be available next week.