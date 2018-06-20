Kane Alumni Weekend event schedule *Full week*

Friday, June 22

Annual Pie and Ice Cream Social, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Chase and Greeves streets, Kane.

Flickerwood Wine Cellars, 7:30-10:30 p.m., music by Uncorked.

Saturday, June 23

Alumni Weekend Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street.

Sidewalk Chalk Contest, 9 a.m. to noon (chalk time), beneath the canopy, former Chestnut Street Elementary School. Voting: noon to 3 p.m. Prizes: 3 p.m. Benefits Friends' Memorial Public Library.

Art In The Wilds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Evergreen Park.

Alumni Weekend Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kane Area Community Center, 46 Fraley St.

Kane Volunteer Fire Department Sausage Wagon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Lodge parking lot.

Beer Trailer, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Elks Lodge parking lot.

Music by Steve Strickland Duo, 2-5 p.m., Elks Lodge parking lot.

Chamber of Commerce Contest for Prince, Princess and Beautiful Baby, 1 p.m., O.G. Crawford Amphitheater, Fraley Street. (In case of rain, event will be held at Pepe's Pizzeria).

Unveiling of Lobo wolf mount, 1 p.m., Kane Depot, South Fraley Street at railroad tracks.

Music by The Thunderskulls and Charlie Wheeler Band, 6-10 p.m., amphitheater, Fraley Street.

Music by Summer of George, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Eagles Club, Chase Street.

Music by Witch Hazel, 9 p.m., Elks Lodge.

Alumni Weekend Breakfast, 11 p.m. into early Sunday morning, Kane Fire Hall, Poplar Street.

Sunday, June 24

Alumni Weekend Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Elks Lodge.

Art In The Wilds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Evergreen Park. Artist demonstrations, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.

Brunch, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., CJ Spirits.

Polka music by Portable Johns, 1 p.m., amphitheater. Sponsored by Kane Area Revitalization Enterprise.

Music by Brianna Blankenship, 4-6 p.m., amphitheater. Sponsored by KARE.

Chamber Information

Merchant Sidewalk Sales, Uptown Kane.

Table 105 Restaurant, Fraley Street, open for business.