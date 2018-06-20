Kane Alumni Weekend reunion schedule

Alumni Weekend, June 22-24, features reunions for classes at Kane Area High School.

This list of Alumni Weekend class events has been provided by the Kane Chamber of Commerce.

Friday, June 22

Class of 1954 — 2 p.m., gathering on porch, Kane Manor, Clay Street.

Class of 1955 — 5:30 p.m., dinner, Olmsted Manor, Ludlow.

Class of 1973 — 7 p.m., gathering, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kane.

Class of 1983 — 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., gathering, Pepe's Pizza & Bistro, Fraley Street.

Class of 1988 — 5 p.m., gathering and dinner, CJ Spirits.

Class of 1998 — 7 p.m., gathering, Twisted Vine, Fraley Street.

Saturday, June 23

Class of 2013 — 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., picnic, music, games, Evan's Pavilion, Wildcat Park, Ludlow.

Class of 2008 — Lamont Community Building, Highland Road.

Class of 2003 — 5 p.m., Kane Fish and Game Club, Dwight's Road, dinner catered by Grandma Bair's Family Restaurant.

Class of 1998 — 7 p.m., dinner, Pepe's Pizza & Bistro, Fraley Street.

Class of 1993 — Dinner, VFW.

Class of 1988 — 5 p.m., cocktails, dinner, CJ Spirits.

Class of 1983 — 5 p.m., Happy Hour; 6:15 p.m., class photo on outside steps of Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street; 6:30 p.m., dinner, Elks Lodge; 9 p.m., music by Witch Hazel, Elks Lodge.

Class of 1978 — 5 p.m., dinner, Kane Manor, Clay Street.

Class of 1973 — 7 p.m., dinner, Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street.

Class of 1968 and prior classes, 40th annual Emeritus Dinner hosted by the Class of 1966. — 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., social hour, Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club, East Main Street; 6 p.m. dinner.