Kane Area Food Pantry holds monthly distribution

Volunteers of the Kane Area Food Pantry prepare to deliver pre-boxed food Friday at its monthly distribution. Supported by the Kane Ministerial Association, the Food Pantry distributes food on the fourth Friday of every month. Volunteers, working in two shifts, practiced social distancing and wore face masks as they loaded pre-boxed food into the trunks of vehicles that lined up along the Haines Street curb outside the entrance to the Food Pantry located in the lower level of the rectory at St. Callistus Catholic Church. According to Debbie Wensel of the Food Pantry, volunteers helped 93 families Friday and an additional 14 families since the May distribution for a June total of 107.