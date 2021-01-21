Kane Area High School to go remote Friday, Jan. 22

The Kane Area High School will switch to remote-learning tomorrow, Jan. 22. The following statement was released by superintendent Brock Benson on the school's website.

January 21, 2021

"KASD CommunityWe have been notified that two students at Kane Area High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Through our contact tracing protocol, we have identified and notified all families whose students have had close

contact with the individuals who tested positive.

The individuals, and anyone who had close contact with them, will not return to the building until the required

isolation/quarantine time is over. If you have not been directly contacted by the school district, then your child

has not been identified as a close contact.

Based on the requirements outlined in the attestation agreement with the Department of Health and Department

of Education, Kane Area High School will need to transition to remote learning tomorrow, January 22nd. We

anticipate returning to in-person instruction on Monday, January 25th

. Please note this transition only applies to

the high school; both the elementary and middle school will remain open. All high school extra-curricular

activities are postponed until Monday, January 25th

.

High school parents or students may pick up meals on Friday, January 22nd from 11:00-12:30 at the high school

cafeteria doors.

Please continue to watch for the primary symptoms of COVID-19, which include shortness of breath, coughing,

fever or chills, and loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, abdominal

pain, and body aches. If you or your child begins to experience symptoms, please consult a healthcare provider

and notify the school office.

I certainly understand this is frustrating news. Unfortunately, until incident rates come down and McKean

County moves out of the “Substantial” category of community spread, disruptions to the school year will remain

a possibility."