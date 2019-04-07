Kane area opioid epidemic impacts children
The Kane area opioid crisis is taking a devastating toll on children.
As mothers and fathers cope with drug addiction, their children are suffering severe emotional and physical abuse.
This community problem was explored Sunday afternoon at a public forum at the Kane Area Community Center. More than 25 attended the event.
Panelists for the nearly two-hour program included:
*Dan Wertz, director of the county Children and Youth Services (CYS).
*Brittany Falconi, intake investigator for CYS.
*Marcy Flickinger, the McKean County Foster Care and Adoption supervisor.
*John Bickford, assistant chief of the county Juvenile Probation Office.
*Mindi Brown, forensic interviewer for the Childrens Advocacy Center (CAC) of McKean County.
Tonia Hartzell of Kane, the family advocate for the CAC, served as the moderator.
