Kane area opioid epidemic impacts children

The Kane area opioid crisis is taking a devastating toll on children.

As mothers and fathers cope with drug addiction, their children are suffering severe emotional and physical abuse.

This community problem was explored Sunday afternoon at a public forum at the Kane Area Community Center. More than 25 attended the event.

Panelists for the nearly two-hour program included:

*Dan Wertz, director of the county Children and Youth Services (CYS).

*Brittany Falconi, intake investigator for CYS.

*Marcy Flickinger, the McKean County Foster Care and Adoption supervisor.

*John Bickford, assistant chief of the county Juvenile Probation Office.

*Mindi Brown, forensic interviewer for the Childrens Advocacy Center (CAC) of McKean County.

Tonia Hartzell of Kane, the family advocate for the CAC, served as the moderator.