Kane area properties are part of Judicial Sale auction

SMETHPORT — Several Kane area properties will be on the auction block Monday at the annual McKean County Judicial Sale at the county courthouse in Smethport.

The purpose of the auction is to sell properties with long-term delinquent taxes and return the parcels to the tax rolls for municipalities, schools and the county.

Angelia Tennies, the chief assessor for the county, will serve as the auctioneer for the sale in the main courtroom in the courthouse. The auction begins at 10 a.m. Monday.

The starting bid announced by Tennies will cover pre-auction costs for the county, the chief assessor said.

Several prospective buyers already have pre-registered for the sale. Other bidders can register Monday prior to the auction. There is no registration fee.