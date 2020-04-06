Kane area residents answer call at Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross has made it very clear: there is a desperate need for life-saving blood during the coronavirus pandemic.

As in the past, Kane area residents answered this appeal Monday by turning out in large numbers for the six-hour Red Cross Blood Drive at the First United Methodist Church on Greeves Street.

“I’m very encouraged by the turnout,” Blood Drive Chairman Judy Haight of Ludlow said. “We’re really thankful for the way the Kane community responds during a crisis.”

Haight has been the chairman of the bi-monthly Red Cross Blood Drive in Kane for 19 years.

Due to the coronavirus, the Red Cross took extra precautions Monday at the Blood Drive site.

All who entered the location in the lower level of the church were asked to rub their hands with a sanitizer. Then Tracey Wood, the account manager for area Red Cross blood drives, took body temperatures with a thermometer.

Red Cross personnel, volunteers and many blood donors wore face masks.

As they waited to give blood, the donors sat in folding chairs at least six feet apart in keeping with “social distancing” directives.