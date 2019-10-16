Kane area residents do their part in donating blood
KANE, PA
Kane area residents are doing their part in donating life-giving blood.
Several students and staff members at Kane Area High School stepped to the plate recently to donate blood at a Blood Drive at the school.
The Student Council sponsored the Blood Drive and helped with registration. The Erie-based Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York conducted the Blood Drive at the high school.
