Kane Area School District begins meal distribution

The daily distribution of “grab-and-go” lunches and breakfasts is underway in the Kane Area School District.

A total of 200 lunch/breakfast meals were made available Tuesday for the opening of the distribution locations.

Four distribution sites in the district are open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Fruit, juice and milk are included with the meals.

There is no charge to the recipients for the meals, which must be taken from the pickup sites before they are consumed.

The meal distribution is available to all children under the age of 18 in the Kane Area School District. Eligible children include those in pre-school programs and even younger.