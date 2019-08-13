Kane assault case is ‘bound over’ to county court

An aggravated assault case against a Kane man has been “bound over” to McKean County Court.

Frank James Szarowicz, Jr., 45, of 115 Greeves St. is charged with throwing a punch that caused the male victim to hit his head on the sidewalk and lose consciousness.

The victim— Jesse Espinoza, 54, of Central Towers, Kane—was “paralyzed from the assault” and was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)-Hamot in Erie, court documents show.