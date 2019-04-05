Kane Autism Art Auction is a huge success

Photo submitted – Five of the many Kane students who submitted art for the Autism Awareness Art Auction pose with their works of art and their teachers. The group includes, left to right, front row, students: Ethan Menteer, Reagan Swanson, Cherokee Smith, Emiree Wilson and Cheyanne Smith; back row, teachers: Learning Support teacher Ashley Komidar, Emotional Support teacher Samantha Hayduk and Learning Support teacher Ariel Eastman.
Staff Writer
Friday, April 5, 2019
KANE, PA

The second annual Kane school Autism Awareness Art Auction earlier this week was a huge success.
Samantha Hayduk, the
Emotional Support teacher at Kane Elementary School, said the auction in the school multi-purpose room raised $1,152.25 for the McKean County Special Olympics.
Special Olympics is set for May 8 at the track at Kane Area High School.
The initial auction last year raised $928.
The goal this year was $1,000, Hayduk said.

Category: