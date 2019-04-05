Kane Autism Art Auction is a huge success
Friday, April 5, 2019
KANE, PA
The second annual Kane school Autism Awareness Art Auction earlier this week was a huge success.
Samantha Hayduk, the
Emotional Support teacher at Kane Elementary School, said the auction in the school multi-purpose room raised $1,152.25 for the McKean County Special Olympics.
Special Olympics is set for May 8 at the track at Kane Area High School.
The initial auction last year raised $928.
The goal this year was $1,000, Hayduk said.
