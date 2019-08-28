Kane-based Richgas, large propane supplier, is expanding

Kane-based Richgas, one of the largest propane suppliers in North Central Pennsylvania, continues to grow.

Its latest expansion is linked with a 25x40-foot one-story addition on its office at 725 Tionesta Ave. in Kane.

The new addition on the west side of the existing office building will house an “education room.” The interior of the addition will resemble a classroom with a large television screen, computers and seats for employees during training sessions.

The addition also will provide space for the company’s computer stations for daily reports. The added space also will provide more room for storage.

“We’re really crowded now,” Hugh “Bud” Rich said. “We need more room. It’s nice to get a training room. We’ll use the new addition for safety meetings and training films.”