Kane Borough Council resets meeting

The Kane Borough Council could not conduct business Wednesday due to the lack of a quorum.

The regular monthly business meeting has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the borough building on Bayard Street.

Council President Tom Kase and Councilmen David Walker and Gary Schul were present at the scheduled meeting Wednesday along with Borough Manager Don Payne, Police Chief Heath Boyer and Tony Alfieri, a Smethport attorney who serves as the borough solicitor.

Councilwomen Melanie Clabaugh and Shana Snyder and Councilmen Brandon Johnston and Matt Johnson were not present for the meeting.

Mayor Brandy Schimp also was absent.