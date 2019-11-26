Kane Chamber to launch Shop Small for Holidays

Staff Writer

The Kane Chamber of Commerce on Friday will launch its Shop Small for the Holidays campaign to encourage area residents to take advantage of deals offered at local businesses during the Christmas shopping season.

“It’s all about trying to help people understand why shopping locally is so important,” Chamber Executive Director Kate Kennedy said in announcing the promotion for more than 35 Kane small businesses.

“We have so many great and relevant businesses right here in Kane,” Kennedy said. “Lots of Christmas presents can be bought locally.”

The Shop Small for the Holidays campaign in Kane begins Black Friday and extends through Christmas Eve.