Kane church is providing ‘drive-up’ dinners

The First United Methodist Church of Kane is providing “drive-up” dinners on Wednesday evenings to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was launched Wednesday, April 22 with more than 70 chicken-and-biscuit dinners served to go from the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church at Greeves and Edgar James streets.

There is no fee for the dinners. Donations are accepted.

The next “drive-up” dinner at the church parking lot will be next Wednesday, April 29.

The dinner will be hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetable with dessert. All is served for a donation.

Reservations for meals need to be made by noon on Wednesday, April 29 for the “drive-up” dinners to be served between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. should made by calling the church office 814-837-7120.

Leave a message.

For more information, contact the Rev. Calvin Cook at 837-7120 or 442-5899.