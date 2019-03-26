Kane Community Hospital Foundation names director

The former Kane Community Hospital over three years ago became part of the huge University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) network.

The hospital name has charged to UPMC-Kane. But the long-standing Kane Community Hospital Foundation remains in place.

This non-profit agency organizes fundraisers and seek grants to ensure the financial viability for the 132-year-old small rural hospital.

The Kane Community Hospital Foundation recently named Lisa Keck as its new executive director. She has more than a decade of experience in fundraising, community relations and marketing.

Keck for 12 years served as the director of the state-designated Elm Street programs in Bradford.

This neighborhood revitalization effort focuses on rebuilding older residential areas immediately adjacent to downtown business districts.

Keck holds degrees in communications and public relations from the University of Pittsburgh. She has a master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University.

“I have a seasoned background in community engagement and revitalization that will prove vital as I work with the board and community to advance the strategic vision of UPMC-Kane and the foundation,” Keck said. “Our goal is to build a strong culture of philanthropy through the Kane Community Hospital Foundation with strategic development and donor cultivation focused on connecting donors with a cause.”

In her role as foundation director, Keck said she is responsible for ongoing fundraising initiatives, grant-writing, marketing, public relations, managing the daily operations for the foundation as well as coordinating and developing volunteer efforts.

“I work with community groups such as SPARKS, Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce to increase community engagement and reduce duplicity of services,” Keck said.

According to the foundation director, a major priority is to identify and secure grant funding.

“We aim to move towards financial sustainability to ensure that UPMC-Kane is a viable hospital well into the future,” Keck said. “A crucial step in this patient care transformation will be the addition of physician office building.”

Ground-breaking for this stand-alone building on the west side of the hospital is scheduled for June.

Keck said the 13,000-square-foot building will house a pain and orthopedics center, express care, minor procedures and physician offices.

To contact Keck, call 814-837-4781 or email her at keckl@upmc.edu.

Her office is located in the main lobby inside the rear entrance to the hospital.

“We are currently developing our website kchfoundation.net to post information on upcoming events as well as provide online opportunities for philanthropic giving,” Keck said.

The foundation oversees the gift shop in the hospital, which is staffed by seven volunteers.

The foundation will present a $500 scholarship at the Kane High School commencement. The scholarship— named for Thomas L. Kane— will go to a graduating senior who will be studying nursing in college.

The foundation will host the annual hospital Employee Appreciation Picnic on May 17.

For full article, check the March 27, 2019 printed or e-edition of The Kane Republican