Kane council adopts budget plan with no tax hike

The Kane Borough Council voted 6-0 Wednesday to adopt a tentative 2020 budget that shows no increase in the tax rate.

The total proposed balanced budget calls for $3,006,609.44 in expenditures and a similar amount in revenue.

Council President Tom Kase endorsed the proposal along with Councilwomen Melanie Clabaugh, Linda Kerek and Katie Johnson and Councilmen Gary Schul and Scott Rudolph.

Councilman Dave Walker did not attend the meeting.