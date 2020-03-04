Kane council to explore trash recycling program

It’s not going to happen any time soon, but mandatory trash recycling might be coming in Kane.

The Kane Borough Council discussed recycling Wednesday at its monthly workshop at the borough building.

The discussion included a speaker phone call with Regina Schweinsberg, a representative of state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Pollution Prevention and Compliance Assistance office in Meadville.

Due to its population size, Bradford currently is the only municipality in McKean County that is under a state mandate for trash recycling.