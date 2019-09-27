Kane council OKs revised sewer sale deal
KANE, PA
By this time next year, Pennsylvania American Water could be the owner of the Kane sewage system.
The Kane Borough Council voted 6-0 Thursday in favor of a revised “assets sale agreement” with the private company that already provides water to Kane.
The Kane Borough Sewer Authority and the Wetmore Township Board of Supervisors already have endorsed the updated plan. The supervisors are involved because there are Kane sewer customers in sections of the township.
