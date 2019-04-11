Kane council OKs Wetmore share of sewer sale

The last major roadblock facing the sale of the Kane sewer system appears to have been removed.

The Kane Borough Council voted 6-0 Wednesday to approve an agreement with Wetmore Township for the division of net proceeds from the sale.

Council President Tom Kase endorsed the motion along with Councilwomen Shana Snyder, Katie Johnson and Linda Kerek and Councilmen Dave Walker and Gary Schul.

Councilwoman Melanie Clabaugh did not attend the meeting at the borough building.

The vote on this issue followed a council private executive session with Tony Alfieri, a Smethport attorney who serves as the borough solicitor.

Under the agreement, the borough would receive 80 percent of the net proceeds— estimated at $12 million. The township would receive 20 percent, a figure recently endorsed by Township Supervisors Steve Dyne, Elaine Bodistow and Steve Chittester.