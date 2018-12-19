Kane council supports concept for trail development

Kane Borough Manager Don Payne has an ambitious plan for the development of trails within the corridor for the defunct Knox and Kane Railroad.

The proposed main trail within the borough would extend from the east borough line on Route 6 to the south borough line along Route 321 near Kane Area High School in Wetmore Township.

Trail spurs would run off this main trail to an area at the rear of the Emmanuel Mission Church at Biddle and Edgar James streets.

Combined, the proposed trail system within the borough would cover 1.119 miles.

According to figures provided by Payne, the estimated cost for developing the trails is $321,544.

The estimate includes clearing the corridor, removal of railroad ties, improvements to the wooden trestle along Biddle Street, Wood Street and Biddle Street Extension, the installation of stone, plantings along Route 6 and signs.

Payne is seeking state and federal grants to cover the cost of the trail development.

No local tax dollars are earmarked for the proposed trails, he said.

"We're not going to use local tax money," Payne said Wednesday in discussing the project.

The Kane Borough Council agreed last week to pledge $10,000 in what Payne called "seed money" to bolster the borough's chances of obtaining the grants.

Councilmen Tom Kase, Dave Walker, and Gary Schul and Councilwomen Katie Johnson, Linda Kerek and Melanie Clabaugh voted at a meeting to put up $10,000 as a good faith allocation for the proposal. Councilwoman Shana Snyder did not attend the forum.

Payne said the $10,000 borough allocation would come from Kane's share of revenue received from the state's Marcellus Shale gas well impact fee. The borough received $22,740 as its share this year and expects even more in 2019, Payne said.

Facing a project estimate of more than $321,000, Kane won't be able to move forward on the trail development without the grants.

However, Payne is hoping the funding sources will look at Kane's $10,000 "seed money" as a solid commitment and will consider the applications for grants.

Although the estimate is more than $321,000, Payne told the council that the actual cost should be less than this figure.

