Kane council votes 5-1 on plans for disc golf signs

The Kane Disc Golf Club is planning to erect signs for each hole in its course at Evergreen Park.

The club will be spending its own money for the signs, which have been endorsed by the Kane Parks Commission.

The Kane Borough Council voted 5-1 Wednesday to give conditional permission to the club to erect these signs.

Council President Tom Kase voted in favor of the motion along with Councilwomen Linda Kerek, Katie Johnson and Melanie Clabaugh and Councilman Gary Schul.

This approval is pending a discussion to make sure the signs meet design criteria in the park.

Because of this stipulation, Councilman Dave Walker cast the lone negative vote. He believes the council should not interfere with the club's decision on the design for the signs.

"We shouldn't make them re-do the signs," Walker said.

Councilman Shana Snyder did not attend the meeting.

Clabaugh plans to contact Joe Thornburg, president of the Kane Disc Golf Club, to discuss the signs.

Disc golf has become a popular sport in the park for both Kane residents and visitors. Players toss Frisbee-like discs into metal chain baskets.

Mayor Brandy Schimp said the Kane Disc Golf Club is "doing a great job" in developing the course and bringing residents and visitors to the park.

In other business at the 75-minute meeting at the borough building on Bayard Street, council:

• Voted 6-0 on a resolution linked with the Kane Police Pension Fund.

Because certain conditions in the fund have been met, the borough police this year will not need to make contributions. Participant contributions could resume Jan. 1, 2020, according to the resolution.

• Discussed several topics in the monthly report from Borough Manager Don Payne.

• Went on record to support plans by the McKean County Conservation District to seek a grant of $30,000 to address issues in Kane area watershed for the Kinzua Creek and the East Branch of the Tionesta Creek.

• Heard the invocation by the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor for the First United Methodist Church in Kane.

In remarks at the meeting, Cook said a meeting on Kane's homeless situation would be held Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Kane Area Community Center.

"There is a homeless population in Kane," Cook told the council.

• Appointed Alex McKinney to the Kane Civil Service Commission.

Kase called McKinney "an upstanding citizen" of Kane.

The mayor recommended McKinney to fill a vacancy on the commission.

• Heard Fire Chief Tim Holt announce that the Kane Volunteer Fire Department has made a change in its reporting system to improve record-keeping.

• Heard Kase ask Kane residents to step to the plate and remove obstructions such as broken car parts from borough streets. He said this volunteer action would alleviate the need to call out the Streets Department to handle such mundane duties.

"We'll save a few bucks," he added.