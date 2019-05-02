Kane council workshop features controversial topics

Pot-bellied pigs, guide-approved business signs, sidewalk snow removal and possible noise law exemptions for the “entertainment district.”

These were some controversial topics discussed Wednesday night at a nearly two-hour Kane Borough Council workshop at the borough building.

Keeping pot-bellied pigs as household pets came up during a discussion on proposed changes in the borough ordinances.

Councilman Dave Walker believes Kane residents should be allowed to keep pot-bellied pigs as pets even though pigs and other farm animals and wild animals would be banned.

“They (pot-bellied pigs) are very intelligent,” Councilwoman Shana Snyder added.

Councilwoman Katie Johnson, who helped draft many of the proposed ordinance updates, said residents could “ask for a variance” in the rules to keep a pot-bellied pig as an indoor pet.