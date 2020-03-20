Kane Councilman Schul receives key PSAB honor

Kane Borough Councilman Gary Schul takes his local leadership position very seriously.

He not only puts in long hours as a Kane councilman. He also devotes his own time as an active member of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) and the multi-borough organization known as McWAPEC.

In recognition of this service, Schul recently was honored as the recipient of the annual state Anthony J. Defilippi Award for Outstanding Achievement in Government Affairs.

“I’m shocked and surprised,” Schul said in reacting to his selection for the prestigious award, which is given to “stimulate” service to the PSAB and to “recognize those who have performed it.”

“Recipients of this award have displayed a high level of dedication to PSAB’s legislative mission through support of the PSAB Government Affairs Department,” the PSAB said in describing the award.

Schul has served on the Kane Borough Council since 2014. He was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017. He served as council president for two years.