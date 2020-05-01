The Kane Country Club is finally open for golf after a mandated closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf opened golf courses in Pennsylvania on Friday and diehard golfers wasted little time in heading to the links to tee off.

There are many restrictions, according to Laurie Paulson, who is the manager at the pro shop at Kane Country Club on Route 6 just east of Kane.

“Social distancing” rules are in effect.