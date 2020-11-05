The last reader for October was a very familiar lady to the boys and girls attending Kane Day School. They are greeted daily by this lady and get their temperatures checked and hands sanitized before entering the classroom. This lady is Kole's grandma, Sue Snyder. Sue was also with us for Fire Safety Day as the President of the Kane Fire Auxiliary. This week after checking temperatures of the children, she gave them each a Halloween treat. Then to the children's surprise, she did not go home, as usual. The teachers gathered all the children in the big room and Grandma Snyder came in to read to them. She chose the book Five Little Pumpkins. First she read the book to the children and then she reread it having them fill in the blanks when she stopped. The children enjoyed responding to the book. The teachers and children appreciate all the help Grandma Snyder gives them.

Pictured are Grandma Snyder and her Grandson, Kole.