Kane defeats Ridgway in middle school soccer

JOHNSONBURG – The Kane co-ed Middle School soccer team picked up their third win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Ridgway Wednesday at Memorial Field.

The Wolves, now 5-3, Emily Stephen scored 6:20 into the second half to give her team a 2-0 lead. Mackenzie Bentley scored the final tally with 11:00 remaining. Kane’s first goal was scored at the 6:26 mark of the opening half by Tysin Boschert. Goalie Liam Kiel earned the shutout.

Members of the team also include Blaine Good, Adison Johnson, Lexie Haight, Chase Hultman, Addy Zampogna, Rhys Hushon, Jocelyn Fryzlewicz, Rylee Nichols, Brayden Byham, Paige Williams, and Marley Roston.

The Wolves, coached by Lianne Payne and assistants Amy Byham and Andi Parana, return to action Monday, Oct. 12 at home vs. Port Allegany.