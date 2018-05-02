Kane Dental Center ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the new Kane Dental Center at 118 Fraley St. in Uptown Kane. Taking part in the ceremony are, left to right: Dr. Christopher Young, a dentist at the center; Kristie Bennardi, chief executive officer of the Emporium-based Keystone Rural Health Consortia Inc.; Tanya Gayley, a Kane resident who is director of the dental program for the Keystone Rural Health Consortia; Pamela Miles, executive director of the Kane Chamber of Commerce; and Christina Tigani, manager of the Northwest Bank office in Kane and a member of the Chamber Board of Directors.