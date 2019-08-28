Kane District Court office set to move to new site

SMETHPORT — The Kane District Court office will be moving to vacant space in the Subway plaza at 165-167 Fraley St.

The court now is located in a commercial building at 116 Fraley St. near the former Temple theater.

McKean County Commissioners Carol Duffy and Tom Kreiner acted Tuesday to approve a five-year lease agreement with STP Properties Management of Kane for the new site.

Commissioner Cliff Lane is out-of-town on county-related business and did not attend the meeting at the county courthouse.

According to the resolution adopted by Duffy and Kreiner, the monthly rent of $2,000 for the plaza location includes all utilities, weekly cleaning, maintenance and snow plowing.

In years four and five of the lease, the rent will increase by $50 per month, according to the resolution adopted Tuesday.