Kane Drive-In Shows Wolves Game Friday Night

Friday night, the Kane Family Drive-In showed the Kane Wolves vs St. Mary's Flying Dutch varsity home football game. The game was preceded by an introduction of each of the senior players, escorted by their parents.

Around 40 cars of fans attended the game at the Drive-In. The Kane Quarterback Club was very thankful for all of the generous donations that were made by attendees. Their normal fundraisers were cancelled due to COVID, so the Drive-In donations are greatly appreciated.