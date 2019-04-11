Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Kane Republican
weather
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
EMPLOYMENT/CAREER GUIDE FEBRUARY 2019
SERVICE DIRECTORY
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Shop-Right
Photos
Videos
Autos
Community Links
KADC
Kane Area High School
Trending Now
Keep clippings off streets
You are here
Home
» Kane Elementary School Spring Concert
Kane Elementary School Spring Concert
Staff Writer
Thursday, April 11, 2019
KANE, PA
Category:
News
Popular content
Kane council OKs Wetmore share of sewer sale
Kane Elementary School Spring Concert
Kane youths again lead in raising funds for St. Jude Hospital benefit
Seniors in Chorus and Choraliers
Church Women United hear about historic doll
View More
Poll
Which is your favorite summer-time drink?
Choices
Lemonade
Iced tea
Water
Soda/Pop
Other
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
Erich Rental, St. Marys / Local Flatbed Drivers
Graftech International, St. Marys / Production Postions
Quala-Die Inc., St. Marys - Employment Opportunities
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2019 The Kane Republican | 200 North Fraley, Kane, PA 16735 | (814) 837-6000
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Kane Republican.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password