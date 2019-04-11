Kane Elementary School Spring Concert

Photo by Ted Lutz – These are some of the fifth grade orchestra members who performed Tuesday in the Kane Elementary School Spring Concert at the middle school auditorium. The group includes, left to right: Phinn Chamberlain, violin; Lucas Merry, violin; Ethan Menteer, violin; Henry Sobieski, orchestra director; Kourtnee Asel, violin; April Mix, cello; Ally Bundy, violin; and Erica Lundeen, violin.Photo by Ted Lutz – These fifth grade musicians are some of the band members to perform Tuesday in the Kane Elementary School Spring Concert at the middle school auditorium. The group includes, left to right: Adrionna Peffer, clarinet; Cadence Carlson-Maybury, trumpet; Marley Rostan, clarinet; Alexa Olmstead, clarinet; Tysin Boschert, trumpet; and Tommy Shrubb, alto saxophone. Joe Thornburg (back) is the band director.Photo by Ted Lutz – Some of the members of the fourth grade chorus prepare to sing Tuesday at the Kane Elementary School Spring Concert at the middle school auditorium. The group includes, left to right: Rylee Dowell, Trinity Menteer, Rory Undercoffer, Sadie Martonik, Tara Blake (chorus director), Tucker Nystrom, Nathan McCormack, Mason Bernecky and Josiah Eastman.Photo by Ted Lutz – Some of the members of the fifth grade chorus prepare to take the stage Tuesday for the Kane Elementary School Spring Concert. The group includes, left to right: Ethan Bish, Chad Johnson, Jr., Matthias Morris, Tara Blake (chorus director), Davina Baca, Kendall Ginkel and McKenna Hart.
Thursday, April 11, 2019
