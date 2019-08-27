Kane family moves to Dominican Republic for mission work

Jeff and Jayma Eastman of Kane with their three young sons are moving today to the Dominican Republic.

The Eastmans have known this day was coming for many years.

They have visited the Caribbean island nation 15 times in the past as devoted missionaries. Now they’re going to stay.

“We want to reach other people for God,” Jeff said as he finishes packing more than a dozen large suitcases for the move.

“We’re leaving our world in Kane behind to do what God called us to do,” Jayma said.

Serving as missionaries in the Dominican Republic runs in the family.

Jeff lived in the third-world country for 12 years as a child when his father, Dave was a missionary there.