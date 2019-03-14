Kane fireman’s funeral Saturday to feature procession by fire trucks

The funeral Saturday for veteran Kane fireman “Millie” Kearney will feature a procession of fire trucks.

Kearney, a member of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department for 61 years, died Tuesday at the age of 84.

The Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain for the Kane fire department, will officiate at the funeral at noon Saturday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home in Kane.

Friends will be received at the funeral home between 6 and 8 o’clock tonight.

Kane Fire Chief Tim Holt said the death of Kearney will have a major “impact” on the fire department.

“Millie’s dedication and devotion for our fire department has been second to none,” the chief said in praising Kearney. “No job was too small or too large for him; he did it all. He will be missed.”

According to Holt, fire trucks from Kane and other departments will line up Saturday on either Chestnut Street or Birch Street.

After the service at the funeral home Saturday, the pallbearers— all members of the Kane Volunteer Fire Department— will place Kearney’s casket on the rear of Kane Engine 57. Kearney’s grandson, Matt Rich, a Kane fireman, will drive Engine 57, the fire chief said.

The aerial truck from the St. Marys Fire Department and the Kane “tower truck” will park on South Fraley Street and extend their ladders.

A huge American flag will be suspended from the top of the ladders extended from the two trucks.

Engine 57 and the other fire trucks will proceed in a line to Park Avenue and then to Poplar Street.

When the procession passes the Kane Fire Hall on Poplar Street, the fire siren will be activated for the “last call” for Kearney, Holt said.

Engine 57 carrying Kearney’s casket will proceed through Uptown Kane to the Mount Tabor Cemetery on Route 66 south of Kane, Holt said. There will be a private service at the cemetery, he said.

The Kane Fire Auxiliary will serve a luncheon at the fire hall after the funeral.

Kearney was a past assistant chief in the fire department and at one time served as president of the West Side Hose Company, Holt said.