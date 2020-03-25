Kane fireman honored for service

Dave Silvis, right, has been honored for his 40 years of service with the Kane Volunteer Fire Department. Silvis, a past fire chief, received a plaque earlier this month at the fire department’s banquet at the fire hall.Silvis also received a special eagle and American flag display as a personal token of appreciation from Ben Asel, left. Asel said Silvis has provided guidance to him during his eight years of service as a volunteer fireman