Kane Food Pantry distributes boxes to 130 needy families

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has left many area residents unemployed, the Kane Food Pantry again was exceptionally busy Friday as volunteers gave pre-boxed food to 130 needy families.

“Our distribution Friday tied our all-time record set in March,” the Rev. Rebecca Harris said. “We had quite a few new people.”

Harris, the deacon at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Kane, is president of the board for the Kane Food Pantry.

Supported by the Kane Ministerial Association, the Food Pantry distributes food on the fourth Friday of every month.

About 30 volunteers, working in two shifts, practiced “social distancing” and wore face masks as they loaded pre-boxed food into the trunks of vehicles that lined up along the Haines Street curb outside the entrance to the Food Pantry. The Food Pantry is located in the lower level of the rectory at St. Callistus Catholic Church at Haines and Chase streets.